A search for mom teaches Madison woman about motherhood

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison writer, adopted as an infant, sought to find a missing piece in her life and discovered what it means to be a mother.

Janine Veto doesn’t have a simple answer to the simple question, “Who is your mom?”

“Marie Veto,” she answered, adding, “There’s also another mom. That’s more of a, I would say, a noun. She was the one who gave birth to me.”

Born in Chicago in 1949 and adopted three weeks later, Janine says she grew up knowing her birth mom was somewhere else.

“Of course I had a great [adoptive] mom. I had a terrific one. In fact, the very fact that I loved my parents so much inhibited me from asking questions,” she said.

In her early twenties, the questions boiled over, and Janine knew a search to find herself had to begin with a search for her birth mom.

Janine had no name or address, so for two years, she “scoured city birth records, cajoled Catholic Charities officials, lawyers and judges.” With her birth mom’s name and birth certificate, she found a relative to contact.

“She gave me the address,” Janine said. “I was a lunatic. I just hung up. I got a plane ticket. I got on a plane and flew to New York.”

In 1975, Janine showed up to the apartment, coming face to face with Beverly Phipps. In that moment, Janine became Alanna Phipps, the name she was given at birth. Janine said, “The tears kind of went up in her eyes and she goes, ‘Alanna.’ She reached for my hand, and I said, ‘Yeah.’”

Beverly had dimples. She was a writer. And she met a handsome man at a bar.

“She [Beverly] said, ‘Those things weren’t supposed to happen. How did you find me?’ And I said, ‘Well, it wasn’t easy,’” Janine said.

Pregnant with Janine, Beverly was kicked out of the family, then chose to give her newborn away.

“I got the story I needed to hear. Clarity took years,” she said. “Then, like many adopted kids, you gain different perspectives at different times. And it’s a process of integration.”

The newfound mother-daughter relationship grew over the rest of Beverly’s lifetime, and Beverly was there when Janine decided to adopt herself.

Janine’s daughter, Francesca, hails from China.

On being a mother herself, Janine shared the greatest lesson she learned from both her moms: “I think it is respecting who that individual is, who your child is,” she said. “What I’ve learned from my mother. Is she watched what our interests were what who we were, whatever. And what and and strove to support it, and put a layer of unconditional love under it.”

Janine details her journey finding her birth mother in a memoir called Unknown Bodies, set for release on Mother’s Day.

