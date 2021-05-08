UW Health nurse’s mission gets personal when daughter becomes her patient

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison nurse spent the past two decades caring for patients at The American Family Children’s Hospital, specifically in the pediatric cancer unit. But everything this nurse knew changed in an instant because of one diagnosis, her daughter’s.

Assembling life-saving equipment, tending to pint-sized patients; they are all things on the checklist of this pediatric cancer nurse.

“We are in such a hurry, we are task oriented. We need these things done today, check, check, check,” says Nicole.

After 20 years with a similar list of hospital tasks, Nicole Wayman takes on a new assignment, one far too personal.

“Because that’s what I was, right? I mean, I was her mom, but I was her nurse,” says Nicole.

11-year-old Aubrey Wayman is not only Nicole’s first born, but now, her patient. Aubrey remembers the exact moment the doctors told her parents her diagnoses.

“I’m like hmmm somethings not right. I sit on my bed. They tell me I have some type of cancer. And I’m freaking out like what? Do I have actual cancer?” remembers Aubrey.

It was T-Cell Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a rare cancer that starts in white blood cells. The survival rate is high, but the diagnosis was life-changing, nonetheless.

“Oh, absolutely I was scared. A lot of times, really scared. Your mind doesn’t stop. I was thinking of all the worse case scenarios,” remembers Nicole.

Going to treatments together, shaving their heads, mom was even being a nurse from home.

Aubrey had mom, and mom had Aubrey.

“And that’s the cool thing about Aubrey is she’s always like, positive in negative out, and I would remind myself of that,” says Nicole.

Two and a half years later, Aubrey is herself again in remission. And the mom and daughter duo are taking time for the small stuff, living in the moment. This family has a new checklist to follow.

“Life slows down immensely when you have an ill child, and each day I gave her what she needed in that day regardless of the tasks we were able to check off,” says Nicole.

