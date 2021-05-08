Advertisement

UW-Madison’s newest graduates ‘jump around’ at Camp Randall

Families and friends watched from outside the stadium.
By Michelle Baik
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a year in hiatus, UW-Madison celebrated in-person commencement Saturday.

The school reported, roughly five thousand people attended the ceremony at Camp Randall. Due to COVID restrictions, family or friends could not attend but had the option to watch virtually.

Graduate Matthew Dohse, who sat in the stands with his pod, said, “My freshman year roommate introduced me to these guys and that was the start of something that I really, really couldn’t be more grateful for.”

In the years that followed, the graduates came face to face with challenges often bigger than themselves. The commencement’s keynote speaker André De Shields, an actor and singer who graduated from UW-Madison in 1970, addressed the nation’s racial reckoning and the COVID pandemic.

“Does it mean it is the end of the world? No,” De Shields said. “The sky is falling, and it’s falling into your hands. Now what does that mean? It means that you have to make use of your limitless imagination and allow this old world that is yearning to die, let it die. Use your imagination in helping this new world that is eager to be born to come to life.”

Student commencement speaker Lusayo Mwakatika shared, “My studio apartment turned into an office, a restaurant, a bar, and a gym.”

Other students said their loved ones were in Mexico and Malaysia.

Daisey Velazquez said she was a first-generation college graduate. “To be here, to be representing my family and my people, it’s a big honor” she said.

“I’m thinking about my family and their sacrifices to get me here,” Cora Likins said. “My dad and my mom worked really hard to be able to afford me this education.”

According to UW-Madison, more than 7,600 students earned degrees Saturday, including roughly 5,500 undergraduate students, 1,300 master’s degree students and almost 900 doctoral candidates.

