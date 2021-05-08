Wisconsin adds center Chris Vogt through transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter moving on with their basketball careers one of the biggest holes Greg Gard had to fill for the ’21-’22 basketball season was a center with experience. On Saturday one tweet answered who will fill that role.

Chris Vogt a 7-1, 260 pound center that spent his senior season at Cincinnati tweeted a “commitment” to Wisconsin.

During the 2020-21 season Vogt averaged 19.4 minutes over 23 games while making 21 starts as he scored five points a contest, 3.5 rebounds per game and averaged 1.1 blocks as well.

A 56% shooter from the floor last season, the Kentucky native spent his first two seasons of college basketball at Northern Kentucky before transferring to Cincinnati. Vogt had a season-high 13 points against South Florida and also a season-high seven rebounds against Memphis in his last season at Cinci.

Greg Gard did have promising skill in his front court for next season with 6-9 Ben Carlson and 7-foot Steven Crowl returning for their freshman season since last year did not count against any players eligibility. Crowl saw action in 11 games for the Badgers including playing three minutes against UNC in the NCAA tournament. Carlson played in seven games and made an appearance against North Carolina as well.

Chris Vogt: a man amongst boys. pic.twitter.com/4z23FOSclY — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) December 4, 2019

Those two towers are locked-in for bigger roles this upcoming season and have the advantage of knowing Greg Gard’s system, more significantly his defense for the 21-22 season but Vogt brings in veteran experience having played in 88 games over his college career.

For now this is just a commitment from Vogt as he has not signed a National Letter of Intent yet for Wisconsin but should that happen, the Badgers front court depth vastly improved thanks to one commitment.

