Wisconsin income tax filing deadline less than two weeks away

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state income tax filing deadline is less than two weeks away, Wisconsin officials remind residents, though many have already completed their filings.

The deadline was extended to May 17 this year due to COVID-19, the state Department of Revenue announced. Federal income taxes for 2020 are also due on May 17.

So far, more than 2.5 million residents have submitted their state filings out of the expected 3 million.

Secretary Peter Barca explained that this year has been a difficult one.

“I’m pleased we are able to better accommodate the needs of Wisconsin’s taxpayers both with the extended filing deadline and extended customer service call center hours,” said Barca. " The additional time is one small way we can assist our customers during this pandemic.”

Wisconsinites are encouraged to use the Wisconsin e-file tool that allows people to file their income taxes online, or they can use third-party software. The DOR explained that the e-file tool will do the math for people, preventing errors and allowing for direct deposits and bank account withdrawals.

Tax payers can submit any questions they have online to the DOR or call them at (608) 266-2486. The state has extended its call center hours from 7:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 13. The department’s regular hours are from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

