Wisconsin law enforcement honor those killed in the line of duty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin law enforcement officers formed a procession Friday on Capitol Square to honor those who have been killed in the line of duty.

There was not an official ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year’s Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony also included officers on 2020′s honor roll.

The honor roll includes six names that will be added to the memorial on Capitol Square, one of which is Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Treadwell. Treadwell died on Aug. 22, 2020 from complications of COVID-19, which he contracted while on duty.

“For the 285 names on the wall, we tell them we will not forget you, we will never forget what you gave up for us and we will never forget everyone gathered here today,” said C.O.P.S. president Jo Ann Mignon.

Treadwell’s name will be the 285th added to the memorial. The event is held in correlation with National Police Week activities, organizers for the memorial explained.

“This memorial is much more than just a granite monument. It’s a place that holds each officers story,” Mignon said.

The officers included on the 2020 Honor Roll are:

Darlington Police Department Chief William McGinty, who died on May 25, 1933.

Pepin County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Officer Starre A. Miles, who died on Nov. 5, 1945.

Milwaukee Police Department Officer Matthew J. Rittner, who died Feb. 6, 2019.

Racine Police Department Officer John D. Hetland, who died June 17, 2019.

The officers included on the 2021 Honor Roll are:

Milwaukee Police Department Officer Mark S. Lentz, who died on Sept. 18, 2019.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Richard Treadwell, who died on Aug. 22, 2020.

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney spoke to NBC15 about Treadwell Friday, explaining law enforcement officers know they may have to make that ultimate sacrifice at any time.

“We never know whether, when we put on the uniform and put on the vest and go to work every day, whether we will come home,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney added while law enforcement officers “sign up” for that, his thoughts are with the families who are still grieving their loved ones.

“The spouses and family and children of law enforcement officers...who never got that moment maybe to say I love you,” he explained.

