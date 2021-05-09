Community event provides essential supplies to families in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least 50 families in need received essential supplies Saturday afternoon, after community organizations partnered for an event in East Madison called an “Essentials Giveback.”

Local organization Feeding the Youth collected toiletries, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and hot food to give out to any families who came by.

“Essentials are just as hard to come by as food, and people tend to opt for going without cleaning supplies or hygiene products so that they can eat,” explained Feeding the Youth founder and CEO Jazzman Brown.

Many of the items at Saturday’s event were donated by other local nonprofits, including the River Food Pantry and Little John’s.

“This is my 11th one in the last year, and each one is bigger and we serve more people,” Brown said.

Brown added that she tries to hold these events once a month. If people have supplies to donate, they can drop off donations at the Boys and Girls Club location downtown on Mondays and Fridays.

