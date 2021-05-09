Advertisement

Community event provides essential supplies to families in need

Several organizations partnered to give out toiletries, cleaning supplies and hygiene products.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least 50 families in need received essential supplies Saturday afternoon, after community organizations partnered for an event in East Madison called an “Essentials Giveback.”

Local organization Feeding the Youth collected toiletries, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and hot food to give out to any families who came by.

“Essentials are just as hard to come by as food, and people tend to opt for going without cleaning supplies or hygiene products so that they can eat,” explained Feeding the Youth founder and CEO Jazzman Brown.

Many of the items at Saturday’s event were donated by other local nonprofits, including the River Food Pantry and Little John’s.

“This is my 11th one in the last year, and each one is bigger and we serve more people,” Brown said.

Brown added that she tries to hold these events once a month. If people have supplies to donate, they can drop off donations at the Boys and Girls Club location downtown on Mondays and Fridays.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

Jackson Vanderloo gets vaccine on his Sweet 16.
Teen gets first vaccine dose on his 16th birthday
Nonprofit Save the Farm is aiming to buy and develop the 175-year-old Voit family farm.
Community group breaks down plans for East Madison farm
Nurses said a union would make sure frontline workers have the resources they need to take care...
UW Health, SSM Health nurses call for unionization
Teen gets COVID vaccine for his sweet 16
Teen gets COVID vaccine for his sweet 16