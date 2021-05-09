Advertisement

Community group breaks down plans for East Madison farm

Nonprofit Save the Farm is aiming to buy and develop the 175-year-old Voit family farm.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family farm in East Madison has been up for sale for a few months, after being owned by one family for nearly 200 years. A community-led nonprofit called Save the Farm is hoping to buy and develop it.

On Saturday, the group held a community “Meet and Greet” to explain their plan for the property and invite the East Moreland neighborhood to provide more input. People could also write postcards to alders encouraging them to support the plan.

Save the Farm’s proposal includes affordable housing, agriculture space and wetland preservation.

“We actually have over 400 surveys from constituents, mainly from this neighborhood, East Moreland, where they have said loud and clear that they want affordable housing, it’s one of their primary goals,” said board member Paul Schechter.

Schechter said the group wanted to avoid another high-rise development.

“[The] 65.7 acre Voit farm...is threatened with status quo cookie cutter development and we think that, especially given the cultural and environmental significance of this land, that we can do better than that,” he explained.

Save the Farm will be presenting their proposal to city planning staff on May 13. They hope to get support and funding from the Common Council before making an offer on the farm. Schechter explained they have already seen support from Dane County.

