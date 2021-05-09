Advertisement

Cool Start to the Work Week; Watching for Frost Chances

Morning temperatures near the freezing mark at the start of the week. The 60s and perhaps 70s are still days away.
Tuesday morning may bring another widespread frost to southern Wisconsin.
Tuesday morning may bring another widespread frost to southern Wisconsin.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures keep running a solid 10°F below-average for early May. The cooler weather persists for the next few days. Overnight temperatures will near the freezing mark in some spots through Wednesday. The best chance for widespread frost arrives Tuesday morning.

Southern Wisconsin avoided the rain, and quite frankly, a good bit of cloud cover for the start to Mother’s Day. Afternoon clouds have sprung up and a spotty shower can’t be ruled out before sunset. Clouds will still be around tonight, but light winds will allow temperatures to fall through the 30s. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Juneau & Adams counties tonight. Clouds and filtered sunshine will stick around for Monday. Highs climb into the mid 50s.

A more widespread frost is likely Tuesday morning as clouds clear out. Temperatures will fall close to the freezing mark throughout the Capital Region. Lows will be cooler farther North. Sensitive plants should be brought indoors.

Sunshine remains through Thursday as High-pressure passes over the Midwest. A more unsettled pattern takes hold next weekend. Rain chances step up Friday into Saturday & Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

Mostly cloudy and cool Mother’s Day
Forecast Highs - Sunday
Mostly cloudy and cool Mother’s Day
Rain showers and perhaps even a light wintry mix brush past southern Wisconsin.
Cloudy Mother’s Day; Rain Nears the State Line
Future Radar Sunday 8AM
Mother’s Day Weekend - Rain could impact your plans with mom