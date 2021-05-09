Cool Start to the Work Week; Watching for Frost Chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures keep running a solid 10°F below-average for early May. The cooler weather persists for the next few days. Overnight temperatures will near the freezing mark in some spots through Wednesday. The best chance for widespread frost arrives Tuesday morning.

Southern Wisconsin avoided the rain, and quite frankly, a good bit of cloud cover for the start to Mother’s Day. Afternoon clouds have sprung up and a spotty shower can’t be ruled out before sunset. Clouds will still be around tonight, but light winds will allow temperatures to fall through the 30s. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Juneau & Adams counties tonight. Clouds and filtered sunshine will stick around for Monday. Highs climb into the mid 50s.

A more widespread frost is likely Tuesday morning as clouds clear out. Temperatures will fall close to the freezing mark throughout the Capital Region. Lows will be cooler farther North. Sensitive plants should be brought indoors.

Sunshine remains through Thursday as High-pressure passes over the Midwest. A more unsettled pattern takes hold next weekend. Rain chances step up Friday into Saturday & Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.