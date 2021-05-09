Advertisement

Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter

Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a...
Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a report of a person on a porch who did not belong there.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A Denver officer has been shot in the leg and police are looking for the shooter.

Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a report of a person on a porch who did not belong there.

The shooter opened fire on the officers at the scene and one officer was shot in the leg. The officer has been taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooter got away and police aren’t sure if the suspect is in custody.

Thomas says officers have made contact with multiple “individuals of interest,” but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

MPD investigating after home struck by gunfire.
Madison police investigate home hit by gunfire
Mostly cloudy and cool Mother’s Day
Jonathan Bauer and his 13-year-old daughter were headed home when they were involved in a...
Good Samaritan recalls jumping from bridge to save 2-year-old after car crash
Hero honored for saving toddler ejected into water during car crash