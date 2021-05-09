Madison firefighters put out car fire on I-39

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -In just 12 minutes, Madison firefighters put out a car fire that temporarily shut down a lane of I-39 Sunday afternoon, according to Madison Fire Department.

According to WisDOT, the right northbound lane of I-39 at Cottage Grove Rd closed around 2 p.m. due to a car fire. The Madison Fire Department (MFD) said firefighters responded to a fire that started in the car’s engine. Buy the time they arrived, MFD said the car was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked quickly, putting the fire out in just 12 minutes, MFD said. At this time, there are no reported injuries.

At 2:32 p.m., WisDOT reported all northbound lanes of I-39 were reopened.

