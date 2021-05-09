Madison libraries reopening to public May 24

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison libraries are expanding in-person services starting Monday, May 24, opening locations to the public after more than a year. The decision was made by the Madison Public Library Board, which voted on May 6 to reopen.

Expanded services will include in-person library browsing, self-pickup holds and computer use. Some libraries had previously been open for limited services and curbside pickup.

Visitors will be expected to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines when visiting Madison libraries. Face masks will be required, and social distancing and sanitizing hands frequently is encouraged. Libraries can provide a mask to people who do not have one.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.