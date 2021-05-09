Madison police investigate home hit by gunfire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after a home on the city’s northside was struck by gunfire.

According to police, this happened around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of Vera Court. MPD says no one was home at the time.

Officers on scene recovered multiple shell casings.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact MPD at 608-255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or, on the web at p3tips.com.

