Middleton girls cross country earn 2021 state championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton girls cross country earned the team state title and an individual state championship in the 2021 WIAA alternate-fall cross country state meet in Janesville on Saturday.

Lauren Pansegrau finished with a time of 17:07.3 to place first in the girls 5k run. The next fastest time at the state meet was 18:27 ran by Genevieve Nashold of Madison West. Middleton teammate Zaira Malloy-Salgado finished third with a time of 18:45.3.

Middleton took first as a team with 41 points, Oregon placed second with 76 while Madison West earned third with 79 points. De Pere, Eau Claire Memorial, Fond du Lac and Oshkosh West rounded out the top-seven as New Glarus/Monticello placed 8th.

For the boys state championship meet Stevens Point took first with 32 points. Sun Prairie placed second with 69 points while Green Bay Preble earned third scoring 91 points. Middleton placed fourth with 95 points while Stoughton placed sixth scoring 150 points and New Glarus/Monticello took seventh with 174 points.

Middleton’s Griffin Ward placed second individually with a time of 15:43.2 while his teammate Ryan Schollmeyer was right on his heels running the 5k in 15:43.9.

This is Middleton’s third straight top-two finish as the Cardinals won state in 2017, finished second in 2018 and then won again in 2019 in division one cross country.

