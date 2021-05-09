Mostly cloudy and cool Mother’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! Today is going to be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Light rain will be possible across the WI-IL state line Sunday morning. The better chance of rain will continue south of the area Sunday morning. A few more rain showers will be possible Sunday evening into Sunday night. Temperatures will be on the cooler side of things for this time of year. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Mother's Day Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Rainfall Potential Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

A few rain showers will linger into Sunday night. Low temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning will range from the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Future Radar Monday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

Monday will be the coolest day this week. High temperatures will only be in the middle 50s. The average high for this time of year is 67 degrees. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Monday will also be partly to mostly cloudy. There may be a small chance for a rain shower on Monday.

High Temperatures - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

We’re going to have to keep an eye on thermometer Monday night into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Temperatures near or just below freezing and areas of frost will be possible. Make sure to protect your spring plants and bring your potted plants inside.

Frost & Freeze Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures will start to rebound midweek. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures will continue to warm the rest of the workweek. High temperatures will be in the 60s on Wednesday and in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by the end of the workweek. Rain chances will also return by the end of the workweek.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.