Mother-daughter pair work on the front lines during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The bond between mothers and daughters is special, and that bond is how one mother-daughter pair helped each other—and a whole hospital team of frontline workers—through the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a 40-year career in the intensive care unit at UnityPoint Health Meriter Hospital, nurse Mary Jo Steffes is still hard at work. She said her days are long, but rewarding, taking care of patients.

The hospital said Mary Jo is a like mom to the younger staff, someone the younger nurses can turn to.

“I just love these people here,” Mary Jo explained, adding, “They’re extended family.”

To one health unit coordinator though, Mary Jo is more than just a mom at work.

Mary Jo’s daughter Sarah started in the ICU as a health unit coordinator in May 2020, just as COVID-19 was becoming a really serious problem.

“It was really busy and we kind of just had to jump into it,” Sarah said of her first months on the job.

The last year has been difficult for both of them, dealing with COVID-19 surges.

“Unfortunately, more death than I’ve seen in 40 plus years,” Mary Jo described.

However, the two have helped each other through the challenges, no matter how big.

“The camaraderie like my mom said is out of this world, they really help each other out, everyone looks out for each other,” Sarah said.

Sometimes—no matter how small.

“She is one of my go-tos for the computer, because I’m old and it is not my forte,” explained Mary Jo, laughing.

Having each other to lean on has been helpful, and both women said they are proud to work alongside the other.

“Being able to see that and to see her in her element, I love it,” Sarah said, adding, “It takes a special type of person like my mom to be in this unit.”

For Mary Jo, the little things make her proud to. During the pandemic, Sarah started decorating all the nurses’ PPE bags, adding a spark of color to the brown sterile bags.

“I opened my locker and this beautiful bag was in there,” Mary Jo remembered.

Both women said working together has only made their mother-daughter bond stronger.

“If anything, this year was the year for us to work together because we couldn’t have gotten any closer,” Sarah said.

The last thing they tell each other: “Love you,” Mary Jo adding, “She gave me two wonderful grandchildren too.”

Mary Jo and Sarah said even after spending so much time together, they have not gotten on each other’s nerves yet. With more of their team vaccinated and COVID-19 cases subsiding, they said they are looking forward to spending time with each other and their coworkers outside the hospital.

