MPD investigate home burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a burglary at a home on the 1400 block of Droster Road.

According to an incident report, the homeowner woke up to find both the garage door and an interior door to the residence open. Police say that several personal property items were taken from inside, but no one was injured.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact MPD at 255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or, on the web at p3tips.com.

