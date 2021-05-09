Advertisement

NBC15 celebrates their Favorite Moms for Mother's Day

By NBC15 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To all the mothers or people who serve a motherly role in life, Happy Mother’s Day!

The NBC15 News Team is taking the time to thank their favorite moms Sunday. Here are messages from some news team members as to why they love their mom:

Tajma Hall: “I’m so thankful for my Mom, Renée. She embodies unconditional love and I couldn’t ask for a better Mommy! My grandma, Zenobia is also a blessing. She brings me so much joy. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Gabriella Rusk: “My mom Heather answers every phone call, has helped me move multiple times across many different states for school and my career, and is my favorite person to share a glass of wine with!”

Michelle Baik: “I love my mom because she’s her!”

Brendan Johnson: “My Mom Kathy raised us while she & my Dad worked full-time jobs. She put herself through a Masters program while we were still in school. Her example pushed us to be better in our studies & to chase our dreams. Today I’m a meteorologist & I wouldn’t be here without her & my family’s support.”

John Stofflet: “My favorite picture of my Mom (Rita) this year is from her 100th birthday party in October. She was so excited that day, and truly enjoyed seeing family and friends, even if it was through a window.”

Elizabeth Wadas: “Mom, thanks for teaching me to stand up for what I believe in, to find joy in the little things, and to always remember family comes first. Happy Mother’s Day! I LOVE YOU!”

Maria Lisignoli: “This is my mom, Laurie. In this picture we are at my favorite place in the world, our family cabin in northern Michigan. My mom is the most hard working and detail oriented person I know. I admire her ability to be vulnerable and empathetic and still able to put her foot down while raising four kids. I love you mom!”

George Balekji: “Everyday is mother’s day for my mom but today is extra special to celebrate her. My mom has sacrificed everything for my sisters and I to have the amazing life we are blessed with. There is no one in this world with a bigger heart, a kinder soul and a more glowing personality than my mom. Thank you for being you and always being the greatest role model a son can ask for. Love you momma!”

