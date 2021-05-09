Advertisement

Waunakee and McFarland boys soccer punch tickets to state

(WBAY)
By George Balekji
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The alternate fall season continues to and two southern Wisconsin teams keep their postseasons alive as Waunakee and McFarland boys soccer are both state bound.

Waunakee defeated West 3-2 in overtime to win the division 1 sectional 3 title and advance to state for the first time since 1999.

McFarland beat DeForest 2-0 to win the division 2 sectional 2 title and are making their third consecutive trip to state as the Spartans were division three runner ups in 2018 and 2019.

