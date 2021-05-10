Advertisement

1 arrested in Stoughton laundromat fire

Arson Arrest
Arson Arrest(Associated Press)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was arrested following a weekend fire at a Stoughton laundromat.

According to the Stoughton Fire Dept., firefighters could see smoke and flames coming from the Viking Laundry, in the 1400 block of Main Street, as they arrived shortly after midnight.

They were able to knock down the fire within 15 minutes of being called, however the building suffered “some fire damage and extensive smoke damage,” the fire department reported. Investigators have not released a damage estimate at this time.

The man accused of setting the fire was still on scene when firefighters and other emergency responders arrived, the Stoughton Police Dept. stated.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Jonathan Reeves, admitted to setting the fire and was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of arson to building without owners’ consent.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located

Latest News

State Supreme Court to hear transgender sex offender registry case
(FILE)
MPD: 2 arrested after gun drawn during downtown Madison car chase
United Way of Dane County is one of nearly 30 organizations Carola Gains volunteers with to pay...
Local organizations call for volunteers following pandemic shortage
WITI Fox 6 2016
Three-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in Milwuakee