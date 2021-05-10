1 arrested in Stoughton laundromat fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was arrested following a weekend fire at a Stoughton laundromat.

According to the Stoughton Fire Dept., firefighters could see smoke and flames coming from the Viking Laundry, in the 1400 block of Main Street, as they arrived shortly after midnight.

They were able to knock down the fire within 15 minutes of being called, however the building suffered “some fire damage and extensive smoke damage,” the fire department reported. Investigators have not released a damage estimate at this time.

The man accused of setting the fire was still on scene when firefighters and other emergency responders arrived, the Stoughton Police Dept. stated.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Jonathan Reeves, admitted to setting the fire and was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of arson to building without owners’ consent.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.