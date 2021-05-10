ALERT DAY - Widespread frost and freezing temperatures Monday night - Tuesday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Widespread frost and freezing temperatures will be possible Monday night through Tuesday morning. The frost and freezing temperatures could damage or kill temperature sensitive plants. Make sure to protect your spring plants and bring your potted plants and baskets inside. With the growing season underway, Frost Advisories and/or Freeze Warnings will likely be issued for much, if not all, of south central. Any potential for frost or freezing temperatures will come to an by 8 a.m.

Widespread frost and freezing temperatures possible Monday night - Tuesday (NBC15)

Monday afternoon will partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Even though it’s not likely, a stray shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the lower to mid 50s, which is about 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year. The average high for this time of year is 67 degrees.

The clouds will start to clear out this evening. The mostly clear and quiet conditions will allow temperatures to drop like a rock Monday night. Low temperatures will range from 28 to 25 degrees. Widespread frost is expected to develop Monday night into Tuesday morning.

ALERT DAY - Lows Monday night - Tuesday Morning (NBC15)

Tuesday will be another cool May day. Despite a ton of sunshine, high temperatures will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The wind will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop into the 30s areawide Tuesday night. There will be the potential for areas of frost once again.

Tuesday's Planner (NBC15)

Temperatures will finally start to rebound midweek. Temperatures will be back into the 60s on Wednesday. The mercury in the thermometer will continue to warm the rest of the workweek into the weekend. Temperatures could hit 70 degrees this weekend.

The warmer weather will come with a chance of rain. Our next best chance for some much needed rain could come as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend.

