Advertisement

Chipotle raising average wages to $15 per hour

Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.
Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.(Source: KATU, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is increasing employee wages.

The restaurant chain says workers make an average of $15 per hour.

The new pay scale will be rolled out by the end of June.

“Chipotle’s crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with average compensation of $100,000 while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business,” a company news release says.

Chipotle, like other chains in the fast-food industry, is trying to staff up for summer.

The restaurants have been struggling to hire workers as the pandemic appears to wane and business begins to return.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located

Latest News

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses the change in health care...
HHS chief Becerra discusses moves to curtail LGBTQ discrimination in health care
Crews had worked for hours before being able to free the whale early Monday from a perilous...
Hopes fade for minke whale stuck in River Thames near London
Arson Arrest
1 arrested in Stoughton laundromat fire
A man was fatally shot outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building in central...
1 killed, suspect caught in shooting at U.S. customs office in Fla.