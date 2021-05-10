COVID-19 survivor reunited with nurses who cared for him

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Through the storm clouds of loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a silver lining for some families who have made it through to the other side.

COVID-19 survivor, Scott Douglas officially met the nurses who cared for him when he was just hours from death Monday morning.

Douglas thinks of them as his ‘guardian angels.’

“I owe my life to them,” Douglas said.

Douglas was admitted to Saint Mary’s Hospital near the end of March, after his oxygen levels reached a life-threatening low.

“They told me if I hadn’t come in, that I would’ve passed away,” Douglas said.

He spent two weeks in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), sedated and on a ventilator. Douglas was under the care of RN Marilyn McCluskey.

“It’s good to see that everything we do does work, and it is helping,” McCluskey said.

When the ventilator came out, Douglas lost his ability to walk and feed himself. He was moved to Critical Care Unit where nurse Ashley Bauer helped him recover.

“I said, ‘what if I just start cutting up your food and you try eating on your own,’ and that seemed to be the first step that impacted him,” Bauer said.

Douglas left after two weeks of critical care. After two more weeks of rehabilitation, including Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy, he can now use his hands, and is walking and exercising more every day.

“There’s so many people we couldn’t save, and we fought so hard, and they fought so hard, and they couldn’t overcome it,” McCluskey said through tears, “And it’s so good to win one.”

Douglas is forever grateful for his second chance, sent from above.

“I’m very, very thankful,” Douglas said. “A lot of people take things for granted, I’ve never been one of those people, and now I’m for sure never going to be one of those people.”

Douglas and his wife also donated to the Saint Mary’s Foundation in Madison to thank the staff.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.