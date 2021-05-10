Advertisement

Cuba City golf course catches fire

Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUBA CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - Cole Acres Golf and Supper Club of Cuba City is coping with a devastating loss after the building caught fire Saturday night, according to a Facebook post.

Images shared on the club’s Facebook page show the building in flames and the damage the next day.

We are at a loss for words as Cole Acres suffered a devastating loss last night 😪 Huge THANK YOU to the 6 surrounding...

Posted by Cole Acres Golf and Supper Club on Sunday, May 9, 2021

The club thanked 6 responding fire departments for their service putting out the fire. The course will reopen Monday, May 10 for members only, according to the post.

