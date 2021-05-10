Dane Co. small business grant applications now open

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. small business owners who were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic can start applying for relief now as the latest round of the small business pandemic grant program opens.

Grants ranging between $1,000 and $50,000 will be available for the businesses and are designed to help the companies make it through the next three months. More information about the program and filling out an application is available here.

Dane Buy Local, which is administering this latest round, will be distributing the grants until the nearly $15 million set aside for the program is exhausted. The agency said it will give priority to businesses which saw 30 percent of their revenue evaporate between 2019 and last year.

“So many of our businesses are continuing to struggle to make ends meet and rebound from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year,” Parisi said Thursday, when announcing the program was nearing final approval. “While recovery will not happen overnight, these grants play a crucial role in helping our local economy and area businesses bounce back.”

Approximately $14 million total was awarded in the first two rounds of the Small Business Grant Program. In January, Dane Buy Local awarded four million dollars in grants to over 400 businesses in the second round of the program, with the median average grant being approximate $10,000 per business.

The number of grants going to businesses owned by people of color and women also increased by 39% and 59%, respectively.

The funding comes from the latest round of aid from the American Rescue Plan.

