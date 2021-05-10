Dane Co. won’t approve vaccinating younger children until at least Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday to include adolescents between the ages of 12-15.

The FDA determined the Pfizer vaccine has met the criteria needed for emergency use authorization and said its “known and potential benefits” for those ages 12 and older outweigh any potential risks.

Despite the FDA’s blessing, Dane County adolescents will have to wait at least two days before they can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health Madison & Dane County stated Monday that they are waiting to see the outcome of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices this Wednesday before they begin vaccinating adolescents in this age group.

Local Wisconsin health departments, including Dane Co.’s, have also said they cannot immediately begin administering to adolescents 12-15 years of age until guidance is provided by the Department of Health Services.

PHMDC wrote in a blog post Thursday that they will raise the capacity at the Alliant Energy Center, adding two extra lanes, should the FDA approve the vaccine for those as young as 12.

Anyone under 18 years old wanting to be vaccinated will need a parent or guardian to provide consent, either in-person or over the phone.

Fitchburg Family Pharmacy posted onto its Facebook page last week that they were already scheduling appointments for children as young as 12. It also provided a link for people to make their sign up.

The FDA last updated their emergency use authorization on Dec. 11, 2020 to approve it for those who are 16 and older.

PFIZER UPDATE

