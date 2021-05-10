Wis. reports fewest number of weekly COVID-19 vaccines administered in almost 4 months

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials reported the fewest number of COVID-19 vaccines administered last week since Jan. 17, only the sixth week of the vaccine rollout.

Last week, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 193,937 doses were administered to residents. During the week of Jan. 17 and Jan. 24, there were 107,540 and 199,926 doses administered, respectively.

There have been more than 4.5 million doses administered in the state. While we are only two days into the week, officials note there have been 910 doses administered, so far.

DHS reports 44.4% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose and 37.4% have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

Nearly 90% of Dane County residents ages 65 and older have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series

Zero COVID-19 deaths reported

State health officials did not report any new deaths Monday related to COVID-19.

The total number of deaths remains at 6,904, unchanged from Saturday.

DHS confirmed 205 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which is the first time the daily number of cases has fallen below 300 since March 29 when 296 cases were reported. The seven-day rolling average has continued to fall to its lowest point since April 2. On Monday, the seven-day rolling average was at 532, only one case higher than it was on April 2.

There have been more than 603,000 COVID-19 cases ever reported in Wisconsin.

The state adds that 23 people have been admitted to Wisconsin hospitals with COVID-19.

