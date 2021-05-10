FIRST ALERT DAY - Widespread Frost Expected Early Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weakening surface trough to the south of here will keep clouds in place for the better part of the day. Couple the clouds with easterly wind and temperatures will struggle. Highs today are expected in the middle 50s, about a dozen degrees below average. High pressure will build in from the northwest tonight and skies will clear. The ridge will also bring very chilly conditions to the area overnight tonight. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday as widespread frost will be a threat. Sunshine is expected through most of the remainder of the week. There will be a chance of a showers again later in the week and into the upcoming weekend.

Widespread frost is expected early Tuesday as lows dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most of the southern part of the state. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. High 55. Wind: Northerly 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Frost likely. Low: 33. Wind: Northerly 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 59.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 63.

