Horse buggy crash injures three people

ELK GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people are in the hospital, after the horse buggy they were riding in, was hit by a van.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, on Highway 81 in the town of Elk Grove, in Lafayette County.

The investigation shows the single horse buggy was traveling west, when a 2001 Ford Windstar van hit it from behind.

Authorities say the buggy was pushed into a ditch and all riders were ejected.

One man in the buggy, was taken to a local hospital, before being airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison by UW Medflight.

A second occupant of the buggy was airlifted at the scene of the crash by UW Medflight to UW Hospital in Madison.

There was a third rider who was treated at the scene and released.

The horse survived the crash and driver of the van, Matthew J. Westemeier, 39, was not hurt.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.

