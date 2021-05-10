Advertisement

Judge declines to put redistricting ruling on hold

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has refused to put on hold his ruling last month that Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them.

The attorneys had been hired in anticipation of legal challenges over redistricting.

Republicans wanted to put the ruling on hold while they pursue an appeal so the contracts they entered into with the attorneys would not be immediately voided.

Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke, in a ruling from the bench Tuesday, declined to stay his order. Republicans were expected to appeal that to the state court of appeals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located

Latest News

FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, standing at...
Wisconsin lawmakers to take first police votes since Floyd
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway (left) & Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto release joint statement...
Madison, Brookfield mayor hope joint letter highlights bi-partisan need for WI cities
Legislators debate Gov. Evers's provisions in his budget proposal
Joint Finance Committee removes hundreds of provisions from Gov. Tony Evers’s budget
Expansion of Madison unit for juvenile offenders approved