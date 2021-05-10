Local organizations call for volunteers following pandemic shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Local organizations are searching for people to donate their time to help others, after the pandemic caused a shortage.

United Way of Dane County is searching for volunteers to help with various projects in the community.

“I think volunteering and being of service to people is what you should do while you’re here on this earth,” Carola Gains, Madison volunteer said.

Gains gained a new purpose over 30 years ago and stuck with it.

“It’s my duty. It’s my responsibility,” she said.

She squeezes volunteering into her busy schedule on top of a full-time job.

United Way of Dane County is one of nearly 30 organizations she volunteers with to pay it forward.

Last month, Gains won a community involvement award named after former NBC15 news anchor Mike McKinney who died in 2006.

“At United Way, we strive for a Dane County where everyone can succeed in school, work and life,” Hannah Stowell, United Way of Dane County Community Engagement Program Manager said.

Stowell explained they lost volunteers during the pandemic and now they’re looking for passionate people to step up to the plate.

“Whether it be helping seniors or mentoring students and things like that food pantries are always looking for extra hands,” she said.

She explained they don’t not have enough volunteers to meet demand.

“Still trying to navigate how we can work together to make the load work, which is why we’re always pushing for folks to give their time and their energy in different areas,” she said. “Wherever you’re passionate, there’s always folks who could use your help.”

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, Special Olympics Wisconsin and Agrace told NBC15 they are also looking for volunteers to join forces and help the community.

