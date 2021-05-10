Lone Rock man accused of attacking mom with a Taser on Mother’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old Lone Rock man – and his girlfriend – were arrested over the weekend after he allegedly attacked his mother with a Taser on Mother’s Day.

The mother reported the attack around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office stated. She claimed her son, Andrew Peterson, was upset when he could not find his phone and used the Taser on her neck to shock her.

Peterson, his girlfriend, and their child had been living with the woman for several months, she explained to investigators. After the alleged attack all three of them left in a vehicle.

Authorities caught up to Peterson and his girlfriend in Richland Center and both of them were taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office states Peterson admitted deploying the taser. Additionally, his girlfriend Colleen Parker, told investigators she had punched Peterson’s mother in the face during a confrontation several days earlier.

Both Peterson and Parker were booked for Battery and Disorderly Conduct, while Peterson is also accused of Bail Jumping and Possession of an Electronic Weapon.

