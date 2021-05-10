Madison gas prices rise slightly over the past week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gas prices in Madison have risen over the past week as the country slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, GasBuddy reports Monday.

Madison gas prices are more than 3 cents higher per gallon this week than the last, as well as more than 10 cents higher than they were a month ago. The most expensive gas price found Monday in Madison was $3.11 per gallon, while the cheapest was $2.65.

Head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan said a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline could be a challenge for fuel delivery. However, AAA believes it is not expected to spur any immediate changes to prices in Wisconsin.

“The situation is growing more intense each day that passes without the pipeline restarting, and motorists are advised to show extreme restraint or exacerbate and prolong the challenges,” said De Haan. “If the pipeline returns to service in the next day or two, the challenges will be minimal, but if full restart doesn’t happen by then, we’re likely to see a slight rise in gas prices, but more importantly, challenges for motorists needing fuel in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia, Northern Florida and surrounding areas.”

Nationally, gas prices are also 4 cents higher this week than the last, plus the national average is up 10 cents more than last month.

Historically in Madison, gas was the cheapest on May 10 of 2020, when gas was $1.62 per gallon. Here’s a look at the prices spanning across the past decade:

May 10, 2020: $1.62/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)

May 10, 2019: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 10, 2018: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 10, 2017: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 10, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

May 10, 2015: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

May 10, 2014: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 10, 2013: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

May 10, 2012: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

May 10, 2011: $3.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.95/g)

