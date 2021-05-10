MPD: 2 arrested after gun drawn during downtown Madison car chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested Sunday afternoon following a report that someone had pulled out a gun while their vehicle was chasing another car on Madison’s near east side.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers were alerted to the incident, which happened near the intersection of Cottage Grove Rd. and S. Stoughton Rd., around 3:45 p.m. The person who reported it was able to provide descriptions of the vehicles, one of which had a ‘unique paint job,’ the report indicated.

A little more than an hour after that initial call, an officer on routine patrol spotted a pair of vehicles matching those descriptions, sitting at James Madison Park, the report stated. Several more officers were called in as well as a Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and they were able to develop cause to search the vehicles.

Following the searches, during which officers allegedly found two guns, a drum magazine, and an extended magazine, both drivers were arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail, according to police.

They were identified as Jihaad Steele, 21, who is accused of possession of THC, felon in possession of a firearm, and obstructing and officer and Christopher Brown, 20, who was booked on counts of possession with the intent to deliver THC and carrying a concealed weapon.

