New Dane Co. Sheriff sworn in, outlines top priorities for department

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has new leadership, after Kalvin Barrett was sworn in Monday morning. Barrett took on the role following former sheriff Dave Mahoney’s retirement, becoming the county’s first Black sheriff. At his swearing in, he laid out his priorities and vision for the department.

Barrett said he always knew he wanted to be a leader in law enforcement.

“It started the first day that I rose my hand as a sworn law enforcement officer,” he explained, adding, “I knew if I took every day as an opportunity to learn, learn from my mistakes and grow as an individual and as a leader that I would eventually be in the position that I’m in right now.”

Kalvin Barrett is sworn in as the 53rd Dane County Sheriff. This follows former Sheriff Mahoney's retirement last week.... Posted by Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 on Monday, May 10, 2021

As the first Black man to lead the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Barrett said he brings that identity to the job.

“I will always be seen as an African-American man, with or without the uniform, and they do definitely intersect, and that’s why it’s so important we see individuals who have different backgrounds and life experiences in positions of leadership,” he explained.

Brandi Grayson, a community activist and CEO of Urban Triage, said Barrett’s race is not what matters, it his actions.

“If they don’t get what it means to center humanity we will create the same thing over and over again,” she said.

Grayson and Urban Triage have long pushed to see fewer people in jail, something Barrett said is also one of his top priorities.

“I want to see what that means for him moving forward and what steps he’s going to take,” Grayson said.

Barrett described his ultimate goal as “humanity, dignity and respect.”

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said he is looking forward to working with Barrett on finding alternatives to the county jail and continuing Sheriff Mahoney’s advocacy for better conditions for incarcerated people.

“Someone going to jail or prison should always be a last resort,” Parisi said.

Parisi added it is important to strengthen resources and services for people in crisis. One of those resources will be the Mental Health Triage and Restoration Center, set to open in 2023.

“Most importantly, addressing the root cause of the challenges that land people in the jail in the first place,” Parisi described.

Barrett laid out his other priorities in a speech at his swearing-in, saying he wants to build relationships and repair trust in the community.

“That starts with each conversation, starts with a handshake, starts with a meeting,” he explained.

Grayson said that kind of effort has to come from leaders in law enforcement.

“It has to start with the folks that have the privilege and the power, and they have to come to the table without their guns,” she said.

Barrett also wants to hire a diverse set of deputies, across race, gender and sexual orientation.

“If we have people from different backgrounds, cultures, religions, sexual orientations, it will allow us to understand and learn and imply policies, procedures and work rules that are inclusive to all,” he said.

At his swearing-in, Barrett said he is humbled to be in this role and he plans to have an “open-door policy” so he can work with the community to best serve them.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.