Person of interest sought in disturbance that caused ‘significant’ injuries

Madison police are trying to identify this individual in connection with a disturbance that caused "significant facial injuries."(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released several pictures of the individual identified as a person of interest in a February incident that left another person with ‘significant facial injuries.’

On Monday, investigators released several images of the person of interest and are asking anyone who may be able to identify the individual to call Crime Stoppers.

They did not release too many details about the incident, only describing it as a disturbance that happened in the early morning hours of February 28, in the 400 block of N. Frances St.

When officers arrived on scene around 2 a.m., they found the injured victim, but the suspect had already fled.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has information about the disturbance is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com. Police noted that information leading to an arrest could result in a cash reward.

