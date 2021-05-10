Advertisement

Rock Co. officials search for missing horse, Dolly, last seen Sunday

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team is currently on scene searching for Dolly, the missing female red American paint horse.(Rock County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials and the sheriff’s office drone team are searching Monday for a missing horse, Dolly, that hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that Dolly, a female red American paint horse, went missing around 3 p.m. from Magnolia Bluff Park.

Officers described the horse as having a crooked, white stripe on her face.

Anyone who has seen the horse or knows where it may be should contact Rock County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 608-757-2244.

