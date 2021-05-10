Special Olympics Wisconsin reduces price for first-ever Sun Run & Solar Plunge

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Special Olympics Wisconsin has reduced the price of registration for its first ever Sun Run & Solar Plunge this year, the organization announced Monday.

Participants of the 5k run/walk at Schluter Beach in Monona can now pay $35 for everyone over the age of 4, down from $75 originally for those over the age of 10 and the same as the original cost for those between 5-10 years old. It is free for those who are 4 and younger to join in.

Teams of four may also pay $120 total if they wish to save an extra $20, organizers noted.

In addition to the 5k walk/run, people who missed out on the Polar Plunge due to COVID-19 can also take part in an optional plunge to make up for it. Special Olympics Wisconsin director of development and special events Alyse Peters said after the past year, the event is the “perfect way” for Wisconsinites to start their summer.

“This family-friendly event is going to have some seriously fun summer vibes,” said Peters. " And since it’s for such a great cause in support of many talented and committed Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes, it’s going to be a feel-good event that we all really need right about now.”

Participants will receive a t-shirt with their registration, but can also earn items such as a medal and baseball hat by raising extra funds.

The event takes place on June 19.

Those who would prefer to do the run virtually can from wherever they area, organizers added.

