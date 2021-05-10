Advertisement

The Memorial Union Terrace opens to everyone

Terrace and union buildings open to all.
The Terrace opens for all
The Terrace opens for all(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Memorial Union Terrace Opens Monday to everyone for the first time since September 2nd of 2020.

The terrace and its sunburst chairs are a classic mark of the summer months to the Madison area and is a place folks have gathered for food and music for over 90 years.

The pandemic closed the union buildings and terrace to everyone but University of Wisconsin staff and students. Now, the terrace is back open at 25% capacity, with 1,300 sunburst chairs set up. It is first-come, first-serve, and a few musical events and movies will make a comeback as well over the summer.

The terrace is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily, with indoor and outdoor seating available.

