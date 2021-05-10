Advertisement

Three-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in Milwuakee

WITI Fox 6 2016
WITI Fox 6 2016(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old boy got a hold of a firearm and unintentionally shot and killed himself in Milwaukee.

The toddler died Saturday night after shooting himself about 10:30 p.m. A 26-year-old man was arrested with criminal charges being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

The victim has not been identified. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

At least eight other children have been killed in Milwaukee shootings so far this year.

