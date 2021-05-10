Advertisement

Wausau father charged with son’s diabetic death to face jury in February

WSAW
WSAW(NBC15)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau man charged for failing to manage his son’s Type 1 diabetes resulting in the teen’s death will head to trial next February.

Robert Glazner, 52, is free on $100,000 bond, after posting the first $10,000 in cash.

On Aug. 4, 2017, police were called to the 900 block of Parcher Street in Wausau. Inside, officers said they found Bryden Glazner dead. An autopsy and toxicology testing found that Bryden died because his diabetes wasn’t properly cared for.

Robert Glazner was arrested Feb. 13, 2018 in Sheboygan. He’s charged with second-degree reckless homicide.

Court documents state Bryden Glazner was diagnosed with Type I diabetes in December 2014. Investigators said Robert Glazner was resistant to diabetes management education.

Court documents state Bryden Glazner’s parents had shared custody.

Bryden had been staying with his father since July 31, 2017 until the time of his death. He father reported Bryden became ill Aug. 3, 2017 and was repeatedly vomiting. Court documents state Bryden’s blood sugar levels had not been check since Aug. 2, 2017.

On the date of his death, detectives stated it was clear Bryden Glazner was experiencing extreme thirst and was repeatedly vomiting. Investigators said Robert Glazner failed to check his son’s blood sugar levels or seek medical attention.

Bryden Glazner was a student at Mosinee High School.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners

Latest News

WITI Fox 6 2016
Three-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in Milwuakee
terrace
Union staff welcome everyone back to the terrace
terrace
What to expect at the newly opened Memorial Union Terrace
Widespread frost is expected early Tuesday as lows dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s for...
FIRST ALERT DAY - Widespread Frost Expected Early Tuesday