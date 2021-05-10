Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers to take first police votes since Floyd

The state Senate is set to vote Tuesday on five bipartisan bills.
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, standing at...
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, standing at podium, surrounded by fellow Republican lawmakers, speaks at the Capitol in Madison, Wis.(AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers are poised to take their first floor votes on police reform measures since George Floyd died last year.

The state Senate is set to vote Tuesday on five bipartisan bills. More divisive proposals, such as a ban on the use of chokeholds, remain in the works.

One bill up Tuesday would require Milwaukee and Madison’s police and fire commissions to add union representatives.

Another would require police to post their use-of-force policies online.

In a third, the state Justice Department would have to collect data on use-of-force incidents and publish an annual report.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located

Latest News

Judge declines to put redistricting ruling on hold
Special Olympics Sun Run & Solar Plunge
Special Olympics Wisconsin reduces price for first-ever Sun Run & Solar Plunge
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team is currently on scene searching for Dolly, the...
Rock Co. officials search for missing horse, Dolly, last seen Sunday
ALERT DAY - Widespread frost and freezing temperatures Monday night - Tuesday morning