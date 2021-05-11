Advertisement

26-year-old man arrested in connection to suspected Beltline road rage gunfire

Madison Police Dept. officers search the Beltline for evidence from a weapons offense on...
Madison Police Dept. officers search the Beltline for evidence from a weapons offense on Thursday, May 6, 2021.(WMTV-TV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old man from Middleton was arrested Tuesday in connection to suspected road range gunfire on the Beltline last week.

According to Madison Police Department’s report, its Violent Crime Unit arrested the man, who was not named, and took him to the Dane County Jail. He is currently booked on first degree recklessly endangering safety.

MPD reports the investigation is still ongoing and had no additional information to report.

The Madison Police Dept. shut down a stretch of the Beltline last Thursday afternoon after gunfire erupted in a suspected road rage incident that left one person injured.

According to its initial report, the shots were fired at an occupied vehicle around 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the highway, near the Whitney Way interchange, and one person was left injured.

The incident led the police department to close all eastbound lanes of the Beltline between Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way about an hour later. The road remained closed until approximately 2:45 p.m.

Outside the NBC15 News studio, multiple officers, joined by a K9 unit, were seen combing the highway as they search for evidence from the weapons offense.

MPD did not release any details regarding what may have led up to the incident, nor did they provide any information about the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Online tips can be made at p3tips.com.

