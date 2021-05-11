ALERT DAY - Areas of frost Tuesday night - Wednesday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Areas of frost and near freezing temperatures could damage or kill temperature sensitive crops and plants Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A Frost Advisory will likely be issued for portions of the area for tonight into Wednesday morning. Any potential for frost and freezing temperatures will come to an end by 8 a.m. Once again, make sure to protect your spring plants and bring your potted plants and baskets inside.

Alert Day - Areas of Frost Wednesday Morning (NBC15)

Tonight will likely be the last we will have to worry about frost and freezing temperatures this week, and it could be the last night this spring we will have to worry about frost and freezing temperatures. According to the new climate normals from 1991-2020, the date of the average last freeze in Madison is May. The latest freeze recorded in Madison was June 10 (1972).

Frost & Freeze Forecast (NBC15)

Tuesday afternoon will mostly sunny and cool, especially for the middle of May. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The average high for Madison is 67 degrees. Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees below where they should be for this time of year.

Forecast Highs - Tuesday (NBC15)

With high pressure overhead, the ingredients for frost will come together Tuesday night into Wednesday morning: lows in the lower to mid 30s, mostly clear sky and light winds. Low temperatures will range from 30 to 38 degrees. Places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin will have the greater threat of frost overnight into Wednesday morning.

Alert Day - Areas of Frost Wednesday Morning (NBC15)

Temperatures will finally start to warm on Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will continue to warm the rest of the workweek into the upcoming weekend. High temperatures Friday through early next week will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, which is more seasonable for this time of year.

Madison and the rest of the area is still in a big rainfall deficit. The current rainfall deficit in Madison is approaching 4.50″. Rain chances will start to return this weekend. It looks like a better chance of rain will come late Sunday into early next week.

Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison (NBC15)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.