Andy North to play in 2021 American Family Insurance Championship

The American Family Insurance Championship
The American Family Insurance Championship(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin golf legend Andy North will play in the 2021 American Family Insurance Championship.

“Words can’t describe our excitement in having Andy join our field,” said Nate Pokrass, tournament director. “He has served as a tournament ambassador and host of the celebrity group since the beginning in 2016. Now, to have him join the competition is a great honor for our event and for Wisconsin golf fans.”

North is a two-time U.S. Open champion, American Family Insurance noted, and will play under a sponsor’s exemption as part of the championship’s rise to invitational status.

“It’s going to be a fun week,” said North. “I’m really looking forward to competing again, and to have it happen in my hometown of Madison makes it even more special.”

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday at amfamchampionship.com for the June 11-13 championship at University Ridge Golf Course.

