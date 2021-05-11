Advertisement

Authorities conduct investigation in Iowa Co.

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AVOCA, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are conducting an investigation at an Iowa County home Monday night.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook around 10 p.m. that the scene of the incident near Williamson Street has been contained and there is no threat to the public.

The area around the home was blocked off and crime scene tape was put up.

Officials have not released the circumstances.

The state Department of Justice is involved and a response vehicle was on the scene.

The sheriff’s office also reported a news release will come out as it is available.

NBC15 will update this story as details develop.

Local and state law enforcement are currently investigating an incident that occurred in the Village of Avoca this...

Posted by Iowa County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 10, 2021

