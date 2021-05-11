Authorities conduct investigation in Iowa Co.

AVOCA, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are conducting an investigation at an Iowa County home Monday night.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook around 10 p.m. that the scene of the incident near Williamson Street has been contained and there is no threat to the public.

The area around the home was blocked off and crime scene tape was put up.

Officials have not released the circumstances.

The state Department of Justice is involved and a response vehicle was on the scene.

The sheriff’s office also reported a news release will come out as it is available.

NBC15 will update this story as details develop.

