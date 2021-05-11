Cuba City business destroyed by fire vows to bounce back

CUBA CITY, Wis. (WMTV) -A massive fire destroyed a popular business in Cuba City over the weekend. Flames quickly overwhelmed the Cole Acres Golf and Supper Club on County Highway J in Grant County late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The building is a total loss.

“The building was fully engulfed. The whole roof, the whole building,” said Dan Bowden, the golf manager. Bowden says he got a phone call around 1 in the morning on Sunday letting him know the business was on fire. He says thankfully the business was closed and no one was inside.

“I was confident no one was in the building, so that made me feel a little bit of comfort,” said Bowden.

The popular business was destroyed in a fire over the weekend (Tim Elliott)

Bowden says the fire started in the kitchen and then quickly spread to the bar and dining area.

“It’s all gone. There is not much to save. It’s tough, it’s heart-wrenching,” said Bowden.

“It was really a sad thing, the whole community here is shook up about it,” said Tim Robbins. Robbins says he’s been golfing at Cole Acres since the 1970′s.

Robbins also says the business is a beloved part of the community.

“It was getting back after the COVID. Things were starting to really pick up with the supper club. They were having takeout meals all winter long and it was a well-used restaurant,” he said.

In addition to being a popular golf course and supper club, the business also operated a swimming pool. The pool was a place were a lot of kids from Cuba City and the surrounding area would spend their summers. Most of the mechanical pool equipment was housed in the building next door and was destroyed in the fire.

“People have literally grown up here,” said Bowden. “I mean there are generations of people who have grown up here, either on the golf course or swimming at the pool. It means a lot to a lot of people in the area,”

There will not be any Friday night fish frys at Cole Acres for a while, but Bowden says the business will one day be back and better than ever.

“My assumption is this building will be razed. It seems to be a total loss and hopefully (we will) build something new and more generations of people can come out and enjoy it,”

No one was hurt in the fire and the official cause is still under investigation. Right now, the golf course is only open to members and temporary closed to the public.

Burned debris lays in the parking lot and the building is barely still standing (Tim Elliott)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.