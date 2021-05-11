Advertisement

Eau Claire bar holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

The Pickle
The Pickle(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Water Street bar will be holding a vaccination clinic on Friday.

The Pickle on Water Street announced on Instagram that they be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Owners will be giving out a free shirt to the first dozen or so people to get vaccinated Friday morning.

The bar worked with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to get the clinic set up.

As of Tuesday, the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services dashboard indicated that 46.4% of county residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 41.9% of residents had completed the vaccine series.

The Pickle will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday.
The Pickle will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday.(The Pickle)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

National anthem would be required under Wisconsin bill
There's not much left to salvage after a massive fire tore through the Cole Acres Golf and...
Cuba City business destroyed by fire vows to bounce back
Cuba City business destroyed by fire vows to bounce back
Cuba City business destroyed by fire vows to bounce back
Unique challenges anticipated ahead of teens getting vaccinated, UW Health officials say
Unique challenges anticipated ahead of teens getting vaccinated, UW Health officials say
Unique challenges anticipated ahead of teens getting vaccinated, UW Health officials say