Eau Claire bar holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Water Street bar will be holding a vaccination clinic on Friday.

The Pickle on Water Street announced on Instagram that they be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Owners will be giving out a free shirt to the first dozen or so people to get vaccinated Friday morning.

The bar worked with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to get the clinic set up.

As of Tuesday, the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services dashboard indicated that 46.4% of county residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 41.9% of residents had completed the vaccine series.

