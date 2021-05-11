Edgewood College commencement to honor more than 300 students, alumni

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 300 undergraduates, graduate students and alumni who did not celebrate graduation last year from Edgewood College will be honored Saturday during the May commencement ceremony.

Commencement candidates can bring up to three guests to celebrate with them and all attendees will be asked to follow COVID-19 safety protocols laid out by Public Health Madison & Dane County, the college announced.

The morning and afternoon ceremony, held at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. respectively, will be for undergraduates. The evening ceremony at 4 p.m. is for graduate students.

Edgewood College notes that Jan Eddy will receive an honorary Doctor of Science degree for her service as a trustee and her career in STEM fields. Dr. Donna Carroll will receive a honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree following her retirement of nearly 30 years as President of Dominican University in River Forest, Illinois.

Ceremonies will also be available live on Edgewood College’s website.

