FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Areas of Frost Wednesday Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday due to the threat of frost. Low temperatures tonight will be dipping into the upper 20s to middle 30s across southern Wisconsin and areas of frost will be likely especially north of Madison. High pressure will be building in from the northwest and plenty of sunshine is expected over the next several days. After a frosty morning, highs today are expected in the upper 50s, about five to ten degrees below average. There will be a chance of a showers again later in the week and into the upcoming weekend.

Another cold morning is expected for Wednesday. Low will dip below freezing in many cases and areas of frost are likely. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. High 55. Wind: Northerly 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Frost likely. Low: 33. Wind: Northerly 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 59.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 63.

